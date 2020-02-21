‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Victor Blames Billy

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, February 21 finds Victoria fighting for her life after getting stabbed while Victor points the finger at Billy. Plus, Noah spends time with Sharon, and the Newmans gather at the hospital to await news of Victoria’s surgery.

Billy (Jason Thompson) caught Victoria (Amelia Heinle) after Ripley (Christian Keyes) stabbed her. At the elevator, Ripley saw Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and he was surprised. He left, and Billy yelled from the art gallery for somebody to call 911. Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) went into the gallery, and then Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) rushed in. Christine asked Kyle to get Nate (Sean Dominic), and Nate examined Victoria. He worried that Victoria could have a punctured lung after the stabbing.

Paul immediately suspected Billy, and he advised Victoria’s ex to get a lawyer. Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) walked into the gallery, and Nikki was upset. Billy explained what happened, and Victor immediately blamed Billy. However, Amanda rushed into the gallery, and she explained that she saw Ripley and that he was surprised to see her. Amanda believed Ripley mistook Victoria for her. As Nate left with Victoria, he told Amanda not to stay alone tonight. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) checked on Amanda, and then Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) questioned her. Rey let Amanda know that he would station a cop outside her door overnight.

At the hospital, Victoria’s family gathered to wait. Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) even showed up. Billy tried to remain with them, and Victor insisted that Billy leave. Chelsea took Billy out, promising to keep him updated on Victoria’s condition.

Meanwhile, at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she and Noah (Robert Adamson) caught up. She urged him to go back to London to work on his art. However, Noah insisted that he planned to stay in Genoa City, and Sharon told him he could stay in town for her surgery. Later, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) walked in and said that something happened at Top of the Tower. Sharon explained that Rey called, and Faith’s aunt Victoria had been stabbed during the party.

Phyllis walked Amanda to her hotel room. She encouraged Amanda to stay safe, and the two women hugged. Amanda cried, pacing her place, and then Billy knocked on the door. Amanda let Billy come in, and they both felt guilty for what happened to Victoria. Later, Phyllis arrived at the hospital and sat beside Nick. Adam and Victor shared a moment about family. Then Nate appeared and let everybody know that Victoria survived the surgery, but she remained in a medically induced coma.