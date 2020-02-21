Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Tight Gray Leggings & Crop Top

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken outside in the woods. The beauty didn’t include a specific Swedish city in the geotag of the post, but she did confirm that the photo was taken in Sweden, as most of her sexy snaps are.

In the picture, Anna stood on what appeared to be a hill overlooking a slice of the forest. Tall trees were visible behind her, and her adorable dog was perched right by her feet.

Anna looked sexy and ready for a hike in a pair of high-waisted gray leggings that were so tight, they almost appeared to be painted on. She paired the bottoms with a white crop top that showed off a few inches of her toned abdomen, though her cleavage wasn’t visible.

It seems the weather was cold in Sweden when Anna decided to take the snap, as she also layered a gray coat over her ensemble, and placed a knit hat over her long blond locks. Her hair cascaded down her chest in soft curls, peeking out from the bottom of the hat.

She finished off the look with a pair of black flat boots that seemed perfect for an adventure in the woods. In the snap, Anna placed both hands on her hips as she gazed out at the natural beauty in front of her. The sun shone through the nearly-bare branches of the trees, and the whole snap looked magical.

Anna’s Instagram fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 17,400 likes within just 24 minutes. It also received 180 comments in the same short time span, as her eager followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

“You look so good,” one fan commented.

“You look absolutely gorgeous and amazing,” another fan added.

One follower referenced Anna’s caption, and said “those are the best ones and enjoy the fresh air and how beautiful it is out there.”

Another fan couldn’t seem to find the right words and simply said “wow” followed by a few emoji.

Whether she’s sharing a selfie taken inside or a sexy snap taken in the natural beauty of the Swedish landscape, Anna frequently delights her followers with her updates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell showed off her new blonder hairstyle in a snap. She showed off her ample assets in a black lace bra that flaunted some major cleavage.