‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Talks Wedding Planning, Admits Beau Clark Wishes He Was More Involved

Stassi Schroeder‘s fiancé, Beau Clark, wants to be included in the planning of their upcoming wedding in Rome, Italy.

During a February 20 interview on The Daily Dish podcast, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about the planning of her late-2019 nuptials and said that while Clark would like to be CCed on each and every email that is sent about their big day, that is simply not what’s been taking place.

“He wants to be way more involved than one would think. Like, he gets mad when he’s not cced on wedding emails,” Schroeder explained.

According to Schroeder, she doesn’t like too many cooks in the kitchen when it comes to the planning of her wedding and said that it has been extra challenging for her to be planning a wedding overseas, especially considering that wedding will be filmed for an upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

“It’s really hard planning a wedding on camera because we have to get location agreements everywhere. It’s kind of impossible. It’s been very difficult,” Schroeder admitted.

Despite’s the hardships that she’s faced as the wedding planning continues, Schroeder said she’s “so excited” about tying the knot with Clark in Italy and noted that their past vacation in the area was the favorite trip she’s ever taken. She then added that she cannot wait to show her friends Italy because many of them have never been there.

Also during her interview with The Daily Dish, Schroeder revealed that her mother, Dayna Schroeder, who fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules on occasion, has been trying to get involved in the planning of her and Clark’s wedding. However, because she already has wedding planners who are handling things for her, she has told her, “No.”

“She texts she calls. ‘Can I help?’ I’m like, ‘No. No. No. My wedding planners are handling it and any decision that needs to be made,'” Schroeder explained, adding that she’s as decisive as she could possibly be.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder recently shared a bridal column with Glamour magazine and in it, she admitted to planning a destination in an effort to slim down her guest list for the event. As she explained, having to book flights and hotels for an out-of-the-country wedding is no easy feat. So, when it comes to who will RSVP “yes,” she knows that only people who are really close to her will attend.