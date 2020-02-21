WWE Rumors: Former Champion, Third Generation Superstar Returning To Company Soon

He's been gone from WWE for nearly a decade, but his return may finally be on the way.

At last month’s Royal Rumble, Edge returned after a nearly decade-long absence from WWE, and it may soon happen for another superstar. David Hart Smith, whose real name is Harry Francis Smith, is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and third generation wrestling superstar who parted ways with the company back in 2011. Rumors now state that once he becomes a free agent again, he’s heading back to Vince McMahon’s company.

David Hart Smith is the son of “British Bulldog” Davey Both Smith and grandson of the legendary Harry Smith. From 2006 until August of 2011, Smith was under contract to WWE and worked in their developmental territory as well as on the main roster.

His greatest success in the company came during his teaming up with Tyson Kidd as they won the WWE Tag Team Titles once and World Tag Team Championship once. By early 2011, he was being used very sparingly on television before being released in August of that year.

Hart has since gone on to work in New Japan, on the independent scene, All Japan, and he’s currently under contract to Major League Wrestling. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, Hart isn’t able to go anywhere else just yet, but he soon will be.

Dave Meltzer states that once Davey Boy Smith Jr’s contract expires with MLW, he is open to returning to WWE or going virtually anywhere else.

Smith comes from a legendary wrestling family that is also connected by marriage to another in the Harts. Smith’s mother is Diana Hart who is the youngest daughter of Stu Hart and sister of Bret “Hit Man” Hart.

For years, Smith had to right WWE in legal battles over the right to use his father’s ring name as well as the stable name of the Hart Foundation. For a while in MLW, Smith was joined by Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr. as the New Hart Foundation after WWE finally relinquished the rights.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors are circulating that WWE could induct The British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame with the 2020 class. There has been no official announcement as of yet, but the whispers are getting louder.

This report from the Wrestling Observer does build on last week’s report from Pro Sports Extra that Harry Smith (David Hart) is “believed to be back on his way into working” with WWE soon. It’s not yet known when Smith’s contract expires with MLW, but he’s apparently ready to move on from them once it is.