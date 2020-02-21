Hispanic Model Joselyn Cano Shows Off Fit Bod In American Flag Print Bikini On Instagram

American-Mexican model Joselyn Cano’s new Instagram photo showed her flaunting her fit physique in a tiny American flag print bikini while posing poolside. The model has been posting a series of bikini looks lately, and today’s upload is no different, catching many of her fans’ attention.

The 28-year-old stunner lounged on a pool bed with white cushions, spreading her legs. She raised her right hand and touched her hair, while her left hand rested on her thigh. Although she was wearing a pair of chic sunglasses, she seemingly looked straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. Joselyn’s trusty Pomeranian rested behind her.

The skimpy two-piece left her cleavage and hips on display, featuring a classic triangle-cut top that featured blue and white stars, and red and white stripes along the edges. She wore matching minuscule bottoms that had double thin straps on each side of her hips and rested high on her tiny waist. She soaked up the sun in a red, white, and blue two-piece that left very little to the imagination. In addition, her swimsuit exposed her rock-hard abs and lean thighs.

The California-based model accessorized simply with a gold watch and nothing else, keeping the attention completely on her bikini and enviable curves. Joselyn wore her straight black hair loose and heavily parted to one side. Because half of her face was covered by her sunnies, the only visible makeup seen was her pink lip color.

The snapshot was taken on a gloriously sunny day with sunlight pouring over her, making her skin glow, especially on her chest and toned midsection. Although she runs a swimwear company, Joselyn did not reveal whether her bathing suit is from her collection or a sponsor.

Followers of her Instagram account were quick to comment on Joselyn’s sizzling hot photo. After only an hour of being live on the social media platform, the new post had gotten over 43,000 likes and more than 950 comments. Fellow influencers and fans flocked to the comments section to drop several compliments on her killer figure, while others were speechless and entered a combination of emoji instead.

“God bless America. Have a great weekend Joselyn!!” one of Joselyn’s followers commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have a perfect body. Can’t take my eyes off you! You look beautiful,” another admirer gushed.

“Give me your body,” Iranian actress Uldouz Wallace wrote.

“You’re a MASTERPIECE,” a fourth social media user added.