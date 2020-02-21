Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Bikini During Maldives Getaway

Actress Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram to showcase her incredible figure on Friday. The star uploaded a photo in which she was wearing a skimpy bikini while informing he 1.6 million followers that she was spending time in the Maldives.

Elizabeth was facing the camera, and the image captured her body from the knees up. The picture saw her standing under the shade of a tree with dozens of green leaves surrounding her. She rested on hand on the side of the tree while she stood with one hip cocked to the side. The pose put her enviable hourglass shape on display.

The beauty’s two-piece was white and flattered her skin tone. The top was a bandeau-style that was gathered in the middle, calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms sat low on her waist, emphasizing her taut abs. Strings tied on the side of her hips drew the eye toned thighs.

Elizabeth’s long hair fell in waves over her shoulders. Her piercing eyes were framed with smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade of lipstick. She looked confident and smoking hot as she smiled at the camera — and her fans certainly took notice.

“I am going to need a glass of cold water to cool me off because you are so hot,” one admirer told her.

The comment section was filled with complimentary remarks, as well as heart and flame emoji.

Other fans of the Bedazzled star seemed to be stunned that Elizabeth was 54 years of age.

“Wow Elizabeth you never look a day older you just stay as beautiful as ever, you still have a great body and great legs,” a second fan wrote.

“How is it I turn 50 in June and you look like you’re still in your 20s????” joked a second Instagram user.

“you’re like the Benjamin Button of hotness…you just keep getting better!!!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Along with a message telling her followers that she was in the Maldives, Elizabeth also plugged the villa in which she was staying. She also said her bikini was available from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

It’s not unusual for the beauty to flaunt her incredible physique in a bathing suit on social media. But she also likes to show off her sense of style, too. Last month, she rocked a shimmery pink dress with a plunging neckline.