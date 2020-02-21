‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Wyatt Proposes To Sally With Flo’s Blessing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 24 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will hold the fate of two women in his hands. But while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will feel as if her dreams are falling into place, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will be shattered, per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt will propose to Sally and have Flo’s blessing for doing it.

Monday, February 24 – Brooke And Ridge Make A Deal

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will reach an agreement about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Brooke thinks that she knows Thomas better than his father, and she may be right.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will interrupt an intimate moment between Thomas and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). It seems as if she will blast him about proposing to Zoe in front of Douglas Spencer (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Tuesday, February 25 – Flo & Wyatt Sacrifice For Sally’s Happiness

Wyatt is devastated after hearing that Sally only has a month left to live. He and Flo will make a stunning sacrifice so that the redhead will live out her dream in her final days.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will step in to help her friend, Sally, by trying to save her job as a designer at Forrester Creations.

RT if you would want to be in this #BoldandBeautiful selfie. ???? pic.twitter.com/BQKLY2XTGF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 21, 2020

Wednesday, February 26 – Wyatt & Flo Say Goodbye

Wyatt and Flo will share an intimate moment before they have to say goodbye. The two have decided that Wyatt should be with Sally in her final days before dying. Although they know that they are doing a wonderful thing for Sally, they will still be emotional as they say their farewells.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sally will receive some awesome news regarding her work. She will learn that Ridge intends to build on her designs for his couture collection.

Thursday, February 27 – Wyatt Proposes To Sally With Flo’s Blessing

Katie and Flo will share a special moment after she learns of Flo’s sacrifice. Of course, this isn’t the first time that Flo has selfishly given of herself. Katie will comfort her niece and tell her what a wonderful person she is.

Wyatt will shock Sally when he proposes to her. The redhead will be stunned when she hears his admission that he still wants to be with her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt is proposing to Sally with Flo’s blessing.

Friday, February 28 – Sally Suspects Wyatt May Know

Wyatt stole Sally’s heart when he proposed to her again. But Sally’s a smart woman and it won’t be long before she begins to suspect that Katie told Wyatt the truth about her failing health.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will shock Katie when he compliments Flo.