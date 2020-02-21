Wendy Williams Says Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Marriage Has ‘No Romance’ Involved

Wendy Williams doesn’t feel that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are head over heels for one another.

The couple was one of Williams’ recent “Hot Topics” on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, February 21. During the segment, Wendy discussed the pair’s recent outing in Paris. In the viral clip, the Wests are in a glass elevator where they shared a kiss for the public. Kanye then exits the elevator with a large smile, while his wife is left to carry her shopping bags on her own.

According to Hollywood Life, Wendy shared with her audience how she felt about the clip. While she pointed out that she is now friends with Kim and Kanye, she said she doesn’t feel a love connection between the famous pair. Although they have been married for six years, Wendy also said that she feels that there’s “no romance” between the two.

“You know I love Kim, and I love Kanye and the whole family,” Wendy said while showing her audience the clip. “But, Kanye is being roasted for leaving Kim in an elevator with a whole bunch of bags. I see no romance in their relationship. Look at him!”

Wendy then criticized Kanye, in particular, for his actions during the outing. She said that neglecting to help his wife with her bags was rude of the “Jesus Walks” rapper. Wendy also pointed out that children much younger than the 42-year-old father of four would’ve been able to help Kim with her bags. In addition, Wendy said she felt that if the cameras weren’t rolling, the couple’s kiss wouldn’t have happened.

“The only reason, to me, that they were kissing is because it was a glass elevator and probably the cameras. Come on like, ‘let’s stage this,'” Wendy argued. “And then he’s like, ‘okay this is done.’ But you’ve got to keep up the charade. Oh man, I just wish we didn’t know this. We wouldn’t have known this if he had just acted right.”

Wendy then finished the discussion by pointing out that Kim and Kanye’s relationship dynamic has clearly worked for them. The couple has been going strong since getting married in Paris in 2013. Kim has even said that Kanye would like them to have more children together in the future. For now, though, the two have been jet-setting this week as a way to celebrate their love. Kanye surprised Kim with a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, and the KKW Beauty founder shared some photos from the trip on her Instagram page.