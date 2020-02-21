‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Stuns In Super Short Top That Left Little To The Imagination

Haley Kalil took to her Instagram feed to share a behind the scenes video from her photo shoot for the upcoming 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which will hit newsstands in early May.

In the video, the former Miss Minnesota, who is known for her hilarious posts in addition to her sultry swimsuit pics, Kalil was posing near the ocean when a large wave crashed against her.

Kalil leaned against a large rock, using her left hand for support. She took the other hand to her hair, as she tilted her head back for the picture. She bent one leg in front of the other, in a pose that showcased her body’s natural curves.

The model wore a super short crop top on her upper body. The teal-colored top featured thick straps that went over her shoulders. The piece had a high neckline that compensated for the bottom, which sat over Kalil’s breast. The cut of the top showed off quite a lot of underboob.

On her lower body, Kalil had on a pair of dark purple bikini bottoms with silvery thin straps that sat high on her sides. The front of the bikini was low, exposing the swimsuit model’s lower stomach. Kalil did not add any tags indicating where her outfit was from.

The camera captured the exact moment the wave hit the model’s back and made her lose balance. The camera then spanned to the right to show hairstylist Adam Maclay down in the sand as he recovered from being hit by the same strong current. He can be heard exclaiming, “I’m great,” while smiling at the camera.

Kalil wore her red hair parted on the side and swept over. Her tresses were styled down in relaxed strands that gave her a stunning beach look. While it is hard to see her makeup clearly, Kalil wore bronzer on her cheeks, which accentuated her sun-kissed complexion.

The post proved to be a hit with Kalil’s fans. In under a day of being published, the video has been viewed more than 83,800 times, garnering upwards of 12,800 likes and over 140 comments.

Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the funny moment, while also using the opportunity to share their admiration for Kalil.

“Always so stunning,” one user wrote, including a fire and a heart-eyes emoji after the words.

“That right there is commitment,” replied another fan, including a pink heart and a rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

“You are absolutely magnificent,” a third user chimed in.