WWE Rumors: Big Updates On A Lot Of Rumored Matches For ‘WrestleMania 36’

If the rumors are true, the women of WWE will be well represented in Tampa.

Wrestling fans around the world are anxiously awaiting WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, but they still don’t even really know what will happen at it. With less than two months to go until the pay-per-view, only two matches have been officially announced with a lot more still yet to come. As fans prepare for Super ShowDown and Elimination Chamber, backstage officials are working on the “show of shows” and plenty of rumored new matches have been revealed.

One match confirmed for WrestleMania 36 taking place on April 5, 2020, is Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Another has Rhea Ripley defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. Both of these matches were set up as McIntyre and Flair won their respective battle royals at the Royal Rumble.

Any other matches revealed at this time are purely speculative as they have not been confirmed nor announced by WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, a lot of the card has already been shaping up, though, and is coming together.

The report states that there are currently no scheduled matches for Triple H, Goldberg, and Ronda Rousey. On the other side of things, matches are expected to be announced for the recently returned Edge, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

Again, all plans could change before the pay-per-view comes around, but is the report that Dave Meltzer has given based on info he’s received.

WWE

One definite match will be the seventh annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. This match is almost always included on the card as it gives superstars, who don’t otherwise have a match, a chance to be involved and receive a good payday.

In an interesting note, WWE reportedly has planes for six different women’s matches on the card for WrestleMania 36. One is already known with Flair and Ripley while Becky Lynch versus Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship has also been rumored.

As for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match, the current plans have Bayley defending her title against Naomi. The third annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal, a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, and one other match to be named are the others being rumored for the card.

Right now, a lot of the card has yet to be decided on and that includes big names such as Sheamus, Daniel Bryan, and many other superstars. Seth Rollins and Murphy are the current Raw Tag Team Champions, but they may lose the titles before the PPV as Rollins is likely face Kevin Owens one-on-one.

Fans can expect WrestleMania 36 to be one of the best wrestling shows of the year, but there is still a lot of work to be done for it. The card is being built and so many matches still need to be added to the two confirmed bouts, but that time is coming. WWE wants to make sure that each match is special, and this rumored card is certainly living up to the hype.