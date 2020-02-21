Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In Cut-Out Lilac Dress In New Instagram Post

Popular social media model Kinsey Wolanski stunned her 3.5 million fans on Instagram with a new post that showcased a series of gorgeous snaps of herself this Friday.

In the photos, the blonde bombshell is seen radiating as she rocks a lilac-colored dress that complemented her complexion to perfection. The short-sleeve dress, which featured a cut-out design in the model’s midriff area, was successful in looking both cute and seductive, a feat that can be hard to achieve at times. The model was posing on a lush, tree-filled street in Los Angeles, just outside of the shopping district known as The Grove, per her Instagram geo-tag.

In the first snap of the two-photo series, the 23-year-old social media sensation is photographed up close, mostly showing off her gorgeous face and upper body as the background is blurred.

In the snap, the model did not hesitate to display her voluptuous chest as front-and-center. She is seen looking away from the camera and posing with a pout, exuding a provocative yet indifferent vibe. Her long highlighted blonde hair was styled down in loose curls for a natural-looking hairdo and was parted to the left. Her side bangs also perfectly framed her face.

In the second photo, the model was photographed a bit further away and more of her body is visible in the frame. Fans are also able to see more of the dress, which appears to be at least midi-sized long and successful in showcasing the self-proclaimed comedian’s famous curves.

The model is photographed smiling in the snap, flashing her set of pearly-whites as she sported a natural-looking glow. Wolanski kept her makeup to a minimum opting for a more natural look with the casually-fun dress. She also kept her accessories limited to a single ring on her left middle finger and small, stud earrings as to not draw attention away from the dress.

As detailed in the social media star’s caption, the dress was made by Fashion Nova, a brand that is popular for creating clothing for curvaceous women and is often promoted by Instagram models. In her caption, the model also directed her fans to lend out more smiles.

The series of photos garnered a lot of positive reactions from the beauty’s followers, accumulating as many as 50,000 likes and several hundred comments within the first half-hour of going live.

“Love,” fellow Instagram model Demi Rose wrote, in a comment that was followed by a heart emoji.

“Love you Kinsey,” a second user proclaimed.

“Your smile always looks beautiful like you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Natural beauty at its finest,” a fourth fan asserted.

The model’s post in a fun dress has deviated a bit from her string of workout and bikini pictures lately. She was recently photographed at an outdoor gym in California and was looking gorgeous in a workout outfit that had her follower’s hearts racing, per The Inquisitr.