Donald Trump Targets ‘Bad People,’ And ‘Deep State’ For New Purge From His Administration, ‘Axios’ Reports

According to a new report, Trump has ordered a 'purge' of anyone who opposes him, from all cabinet agencies.

Donald Trump has ordered sweeping personnel changes to cabinet agencies within his administration that will amount to a “purge” of what he calls “bad people” and the “Deep State,” according to an exclusive report by the political news site Axios on Friday morning.

Trump has named his former “body man” Johnny McEntee to head the purge, according to the Axios report. McEntee — who is 29 years old — was fired as Trump’s personal assistant in March, 2018, when he came under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for financial crimes that could make him a security risk, according to the legal news site Law & Crime.

McEntee was escorted out of the White House at that time, after he was fired by Trump’s then-Chief of Staff John Kelly over concerns related to “online gambling and mishandling of his taxes,” according to a report cited by Law & Crime. Those concerns made it impossible for McEntee to obtain necessary security clearances.

But as of Thursday, according to the Axios report, Trump has brought McEntee — a former college football quarterback at the University of Connecticut — back into the White House, assigning him to head the presidential personnel office where, according to the report, he has already held a meeting in which he announced the purge.

McEntee told staffers that he will be looking to identify any employees who hold “anti-Trump” views. Those so-called “Never Trumpers” will then be denied promotions and shifted between agencies, in an effort to purge them from the administration, according to Friday’s report.

New White House Personnel Director Johnny McEntee Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump has openly espoused a conspiracy theory in which members of what he calls a “deep state” within the government and military are constantly plotting against him. At a November campaign rally in Florida, Trump told his audience that any military officials who oppose his decisions belong to this “deep state,” and are conspiring to bring him down.

McEntee is just one of the people recently added to his administration largely because Trump considers them to be his most staunch loyalists. Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was rehired earlier this month as an adviser to Trump.

On Thursday, it was also revealed that Trump has named Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence, according to a report by NBC News. Grenell replaces Joseph Maguire at the nation’s highest-ranking intelligence official — despite no previous experience in the intelligence community, or with intelligence policy.

According to the reports on Thursday, Trump became angry at Maguire after an intelligence briefing to Congress warned about Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election. Trump was worried that Democrats would use that information against him in the election campaign, NBC News reported.