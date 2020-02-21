Hot YouTuber Casi Davis Shows Off Her Curves In Cupped Corset Top & Tight Jeans

Casi Davis showed off her figure in a tight crop top on Instagram in her most recent upload. The hot YouTube star published the shot to her feed on Thursday.

In the racy snaps, Casi looked stunning as she posed in a cupped light pink corset top. The shirt boasted thin spaghetti straps and showcased toned arms, ample cleavage, and tiny waist. She paired the top with some light-colored denim jeans, which flaunted her curvy hips and lean legs.

Casi accessorized the look with a pair of nude heels. She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in sleek waves that fell down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

Casi posed alongside a dog in the snaps. In the first photo, the model squatted down and wrapped her arms around the pup while giving a sultry stare into the camera. The second shot featured the bombshell giving the dog a big kiss as she turned her body to the side.

In the caption of the post, Casi called the dog a good boy, and revealed that her sexy outfit was made by the brand Oh Polly.

Meanwhile, many of Casi’s more than 1.2 million followers flocked to show their support for the photos, clicking the like button more than 17,000 likes and leaving over 110 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live to the platform. While many of the comments gushed over Casi’s good looks, many other focused on her adorable furry friend.

“I’m confused… who’s dog is that?!” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Nice dog you got there,” remarked another adoring fan.

“I wonder if that dog knows that men all over the country got jealous when they saw him getting a kiss,” a third social media user stated.

“Rottweilers are everything,” a fourth comment read.

It seems that Casi is always showing off her booty in skimpy swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tiny thong bathing suit at the beach.

That post also proved to be a popular one among Casi Davis’ fans. To date, the snap has racked up more than 68,000 likes and more than 580 comments.