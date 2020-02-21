Cosplay Model Meg Turney Sports Sizzling Poison Ivy Costume In Throwback Photo

The cosplayer looked stunning dressed as the DC villain.

On Friday, February 21, cosplay model Meg Turney delighted fans by uploading a sizzling throwback photo on Instagram.

The picture, taken by the professional photographer Marco Parc, shows the stunner dressed as the botanist, Dr. Pamela Isley, better known as Poison Ivy, from the Batman franchise. Meg flaunted her incredible curves in the figure-hugging costume, that consisted of a low-cut dress made out of artificial ivy leaves. She also wore one of the leaves in her hair.

The bombshell styled her auburn tresses in loose waves to further resemble the villain. Meg enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup. She complimented her beautiful hazel eyes with an application of yellow and green eyeshadow. The cosplayer also sported glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a shimmering olive green.

The digital influencer struck a flirtatious pose by standing with her hand on her hip. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, as she blew a kiss, which may have been a reference to the character’s ability to kill her adversaries with her poisonous lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she shared the photo so that her followers could properly begin their day. She also utilized the hashtag “flashback Friday,” insinuating it was taken at an earlier date.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with praise.

“You’d make an amazing Ivy Meg,” gushed one fan.

“Never knew you cosplayed Poison Ivy, I love this,” added a different devotee.

“Very cute outfit. I love that,” said another follower.

“You are so pretty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The Twitch streamer has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the model cosplayed as a character from a popular series. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a tantalizing photo, in which she dressed in the likeness of an unnamed character that is on the cover of the video game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The revealing costume featured an unbuttoned white shirt, a necktie, and black fingerless gloves. That provocative post has been liked over 43,000 times since it was shared.