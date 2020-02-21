Latina Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Curves In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Latina bombshell Yaslen Clemente kept things sizzling on her Instagram feed on Friday with a new bikini snap to tantalize her followers. The sensation posed outside on a lounge chair and rocked a tiny leopard-print swimsuit while soaking up the rays.

The ensemble from Berry Beach Swimwear consisted of a classic triangle-cut top and tiny bottoms with thin straps that rested high on her hips. Her chest was mostly contained in the top, however, a peek of her underboob could be seen, along with her cleavage. Her tiny bottoms left her curvy hips on display.

Yaslen sat with her legs slightly separated and propped herself up with her right arm. She raised her left hand to adjust her lightly tinted aviator sunglasses, while parting her lips with a hint of a smile on her face. She didn’t wear any jewelry and kept the focus on her incredible figure.

The model wore her hair down in a casual style, with her short locks brushed over in a heavy right part. Her makeup application was hard to discern thanks to her large sunglasses, but it looked like she was sporting pink lipstick.

The stunner seemingly enjoyed the weather on a stone patio with a teal side table to her left and another white chair to her right. Behind her were palm trees and foliage, beyond which a white building with red, yellow, and blue accents could be seen. A random passerby was visible in the background.

The beauty revealed in the tag and caption that she used a photo filter from Ohrangutang Studio for the update. They offer a photo editing app for content creators with frames, color correction, textures, and more.

Yaslen’s adoring followers had lots to say in the comments section about her good looks.

This included a message from fellow model Bruna Rangel Lima, who stopped by with a couple of fire emoji.

“Love your look just great,” gushed a second fan.

“You’re an amazing girl,” declared a third supporter.

“The vibesss,” a fourth social media user raved.

This new post follows yet another swimsuit pic Yaslen shared just one day ago. In that photo, she posed in a revealing monokini. The black suit featured bright light teal straps with buckle accents. A couple short snap-on straps decorated her cleavage and upper midriff and a longer belt cinched her waist. She sat on the edge of a white bathtub and placed her left hand on her thigh. The bombshell glanced at the camera with a smile on her face.