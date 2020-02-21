Cindy Prado Shows Off Killer Abs In Tiger-Print Bikini For ‘Impromptu Photoshoot’ On Instagram

Cindy Prado showed off her stunning body in an impromptu photoshoot this week, which she shared on her Instagram on Friday. In a series of photos on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a tiger-print bikini that left very little to the imagination as she hung out on a yacht.

The photos showed Cindy striking various poses on the yacht’s deck. According to the geotag that Cindy included with the post, the images were taken in Miami, Florida. The stunning blue waters rolled in gentle waves around the boat as Cindy soaked up the sun’s rays. She looked better than ever in her swimwear look, which did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

Cindy’s bikini featured a triangle-shaped, orange and black top that just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. Over the top, she wore a white, long-sleeved button down, but it was left open and tied in a knot just below her chest to show off her skin.

Cindy’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching, even tinier thong. The front of the bikini sat low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high on her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Cindy added a ton of gold accessories to her outfit, including two necklaces, a bangle, hoop earrings, rings, and a pair of sunglasses. She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, and a light pink color on her full lips. Cindy’s long, blond hair blew in the wind behind her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Cindy sat on the deck and leaned back as she played with her hair, while another image showed her looking up at the camera. She arched her body in the third photo in a way that further emphasized her figure. In another shot, Cindy pointed her toes to elongate her pins.

One photo showed the model leaning up against the yacht’s railing as another crowded boat passed in the background. Cindy looked up at the sky with a huge smile.

Cindy’s post garnered more than 8,000 likes and just over 150 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Too freaking gorgeous,” one fan said.

Cindy has proven that she can send her fans into a frenzy with any look, from swimwear to atheisurewear. Earlier this week, she looked stunning in a cozy black T-shirt and biker shorts. That post garnered more than 17,000 likes.