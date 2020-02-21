Blond Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Rocks Pigtail Buns & Two-Piece Set In Hot New Photo

Tammy Hembrow’s most recent Instagram share shows her rocking some cute pigtail buns as well as a sexy two-piece set. Over the past few weeks, the YouTuber has been sharing photos of her travels while jetting across the globe and promoting her new line, the Saski Collection. Earlier this month, she traveled to New York City on two separate occasions. Yet, in the latest social media share, Hembrow told fans she’s off to Milan.

The gorgeous new photo that was snapped appeared to have been taken in a bathroom. Hembrow was the mastermind behind the shot, holding up her phone while taking a selfie in the mirror in front of her. She channeled her inner ’90s Spice Girl, wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in high pigtail buns with a few loose strands falling around the frame of her face. Hembrow added a gorgeous application of makeup to the look with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model put her killer figure on display in a sexy blue two-piece set that included a tiny crop top and matching sweats. She also wore a matching sweatshirt draped on her shoulders for the photo op. She appeared to be at an airport as she had a few suitcases in tow. In the caption of the image, she told her fans in Milan that she would see them soon.

The photo has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s earned her rave reviews from fans already with over 159,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Many Instagrammers commented on the photo to let Hembrow know she looks gorgeous while countless others expressed their excitement over her upcoming line.

“I swear if I were you I’d get nothing done because I’d be staring at myself in the mirror all te [sic] time,” one follower gushed, adding a red heart emoji.

“Let’s go baby! Show them how to do it!” a second Instagrammer commented.

“Only person I know that can pull off space buns. You are a goddess,” one more exclaimed.

Powder blue seems to be her color of choice in recent weeks. Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another hot blue two-piece set, posing in front of a volleyball net at the beach. In addition to a light blue bra, the mother of two added a pair of matching leggings. The photo racked up thousands of likes and comments.