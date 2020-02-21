Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Rocks Pink Thong Bikini While Showing Off Her Round Booty

Sarah Houchens steamed up Instagram in a tiny bikini for her most recent update. The blond bombshell shared the pics with her fans on Friday.

In the sexy snaps, Sarah looked gorgeous as she donned a hot pink bikini with black x’s on it. The tiny two-piece boasted thin spaghetti straps and thong bottoms. The suit showed off the model’s toned arms, bust, tiny waist, flat tummy, curvy hips, lean legs, and perfect booty.

Sarah wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her. In the first photo, the fitness model grabbed a fistful of her hair as she tugged at her bikini bottoms and gave a seductive look into the camera. The second shot featured Sarah in a similar pose as she looked down at the ground.

The Instagram hottie also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick.

In the background of the photos, trees and other green foliage can be seen. Meanwhile, in the caption, Sarah gave her fans five tips for a better booty.

Of course, many of the model’s 703,000-plus followers fell in love with the snaps, clicking the like button more than 7,800 times and leaving over 180 comments within the first two hours after it was posted to her account.

“Your perfect!! You have definitely put in the work and created the perfect body!,” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“OMG I’VE DIED AND GONE TO HEAVEN YOUR A ANGEL SENT FROM THE HEAVENS,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Absolutely stunning babe, well deserved. Thanks for sharing,” a third social media user told the model.

“Your beauty has no boundaries Sarah as you look absolutely stunning,” a fourth admirer confessed.

As many fans already know, the model is no stranger to showing off her gym-honed curves online. She’s often seen posing in scanty bikinis, booty shorts, sports bras, tiny tops, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah dropped the jaws of her fans on Instagram last week when she posed in some frilly red lingerie while lounging in bed to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Those photos were also a huge hit among Sarah Houchen’s fans. To date, the snaps have raked in more than 9,700 likes and over 170 comments.