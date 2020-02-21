WWE Rumors: Late Legend Not Being Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Despite many feeling as if he deserves it, 2020 doesn't appear to be his year.

When it comes to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s an honor that doesn’t always land on the expected people. Many fans believe that certain superstars deserve their spot, but it often just takes time and patience for their favorites to be inducted. One of the former World Champions who a lot of people feel is deserving is the late Big Van Vader, but rumors are now saying that 2020 simply won’t be his year.

As of this writing, only two names have actually been announced for the 2020 class. Batista is definitely going in and the New World Order (nWo) foursome of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman are also being inducted.

The time is quickly approaching where it will have been two years since the death of the wrestling legend, and fans lobbied for him to be inducted last year. That didn’t end up happening and it was believed that Vader would go into the Hall in 2020, but that won’t happen either.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, is reporting that despite Vader’s induction being a “no-brainer,” “it’s the audience of one” who is trying to get him in. That “one” they’re referencing is WWE legend Mick Foley who has long been pushing for Vader to go into the Hall of Fame.

WWE

Despite a historic wrestling career that spanned three decades and saw him win championships around the world, Vader’s time in WWE was never too successful. He never actually won a title of any kind in the promotion and only spent about two full years in Vince McMahon’s company.

The legendary superstar won numerous titles in New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and other promotions. During his run in WCW, he won the United States Championship once and the World Heavyweight Championship three different times while having famous feuds with Ric Flair and others.

One superstar that could end up with a posthumous induction with the 2020 class of the WWE Hall of Fame is The British Bulldog. WWE hasn’t yet confirmed that announcement, but rumors have been strengthening on that front.

Big Van Vader, whose real name is Leon White, was a massive mountain of a man who will not only be remember for his look but also his talent. He is a professional wrestling legend who fans know deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, but it likely won’t happen in 2020. While Mick Foley feels his induction should have already happened, it’s probably not happening anytime soon.