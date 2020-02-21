‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Admits He Wants Another Baby: ‘I Want A Boy So Bad’

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have been open about wanting another baby and now the couple are opening up about their baby fever.

Speaking to People, the couple admitted that their baby fever is “insane,” with Tyler adding, “We’re not done yet. We just love being parents too much.”

The couple celebrated their youngest daughter’s first birthday on Friday. The couple also share 5-year-old daughter Nova and are birth parents to daughter Carly who they placed for adoption on their episode of 16 and Pregnant. With so many girls in the mix, Tyler admits that he wants to have a son.

“I want a boy. I want a boy so bad. I told Cate, I don’t really want another kid, I just want a boy.”

Of course, the couple have a sense of humor about things and admit that if they try for a boy, things may not go their way.

“But with our luck it probably would be another girl,” Catelynn said.

The 27-year-old mom admits she wouldn’t mind being pregnant in the near future, mainly because she wants to be done having kids by the time she turns 30-years-old.

While Catelynn may not be pregnant just yet, she was having a good time getting ready to celebrate her youngest daughter’s birthday. She revealed to the outlet that they had gone with a Trolls theme for Vaeda’s first birthday. The reality show star explained that her daughter has been “obsessed” with the movie recently and that is why they decided to use it for her birthday theme. As for a party, they aren’t going all out, but rather are having family over. As for cake, Catelynn said that they got a smash cake for Vaeda.

It’s unclear if MTV cameras will be there to capture Vaeda’s first birthday, but they were there when Catelynn and Tyler renewed their vows in Hawaii last year. Catelynn opened up recently and admitted that she planned the surprise event and after talking about wanting another baby, Tyler gushed about his relationship with Cate to People.

“Once you find the person — your soulmate — you know that we’re not going anywhere,” he explained. The couple dealt with some rocky times before the birth of their youngest daughter, but they worked things out and their relationship is stronger than ever.

“We just got to ride this crazy roller coaster until we get to the other side,” Tyler said.