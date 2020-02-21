Aussie Stunner Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Plunging, Polka-Dot Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Gabby Epstein is showing some serious skin in her latest Instagram update.

The Aussie stunner took to her account on Thursday to share a steamy new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The upload included a total of four photos of the model posing outside at nighttime while the bright flash of the camera illuminated her flawless figure.

In the caption of her post, Gabby noted that it was “O-Week” in Australia — the orientation period at universities before classes begin. In celebration of the event, the blond bombshell revealed to her 2.3 million followers that the popular clothing line Pretty Little Thing was offering students a steep discount of 55 percent off of their purchases.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the 23-year-old beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in the skimpy, polka-dotted swimsuit from the U.K.-based brand that left very little to the imagination.

Gabby sizzled in a barely-there one-piece that did way more showing than covering up. It featured a halter-style neckline that showcased her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. The number also boasted a daringly low-cut neckline that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage spilling out from nearly every angle.

Upping the ante of the Instagram hottie’s look was its cheeky design, which she revealed to her audience by posing with her back to the camera. The scandalous style exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety, while also giving fans a look at her toned legs. The garment also featured a unique tie-belt that was knotted high up on her hips to accentuate Gabby’s trim waist and slender frame.

To complete the itty-bitty ensemble, Gabby added a pair of dainty hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She tied her platinum tresses in a low, messy bun, and opted for a minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the social media sensation’s latest Instagram appearance was a huge hit with her followers. The post has racked up over 58,000 likes after 11 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Gabby’s jaw-dropping display.

“Looking absolutely superb beautiful lady,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gabby was “the sexiest beast on the internet.”

“You are so stunning it’s unreal!!” commented a third.

Gabby is no stranger to wearing risque swimwear. Earlier this week, the stunner flaunted her killer curves in an impossibly tiny hot pink bikini that just barely abided by Instagram’s nudity guidelines. That look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the snaps nearly 75,000 likes.