WWE Spoilers: The Winners Of Both ‘Elimination Chamber’ Matches Already Known

Both of theses superstars winning isn't overly unexpected.

There are still two big pay-per-view events to take place before WWE presents WrestleMania 36 in early April. Virtually the entire card for the biggest show of the year still needs to be built, and some of those matches will come from the results of the Elimination Chamber next month. Rumors are flying around, and the spoilers already appear to be out on just who will win the men’s and women’s matches in the demonic chamber.

Before Elimination Chamber on March 8, WWE still has to fly to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown next week. Once that event is over, the true build-up for the next PPV will pick up in a hurry and the major matches still need to be set and put in place.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, the backstage news is that all of the competitors for the Chamber matches are not yet known. While WWE figures those out, they do know that the winners of those matches will go on to have major title match roles at WrestleMania 36.

The report states that on the SmackDown side of things, “it pretty much has to be Reigns.” This is what’s been expected from WWE and it would lead to Reigns taking on Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt for the Universal Championship at the beginning of April.

For the women’s match at Elimination Chamber, it is being reported that “only (Shayna) Baszler and Asuka would have a chance.” There is quite the possibility that Asuka wouldn’t win the match as she is still one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Kairi Sane which would open up another title match for the card.

Baszler was recently brought up to the main roster and has been causing trouble with Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw. It certainly appears as if WWE is building up toward a big title match between those two superstars which makes sense for WrestleMania 36.

Charlotte Flair, winner of the women’s Royal Rumble match, will face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. It is not yet known who will be in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 36, and as of this writing, Bayley is the title-holder.

There is a lot of build-up that still needs to happen for the “show of shows” from WWE, and that includes putting together a full card. Only two matches have been determined as of this time, but a lot of others are rumored and being put together. If backstage plans stay in place for Elimination Chamber, it will be Roman Reigns and Shayna Baszler standing victorious and moving on to WrestleMania 36.