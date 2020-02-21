‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Flaunts Flawless Figure In Smoking-hot Lingerie

Model Nata Lee has set her Instagram feed on fire with a new video she shared with her 4.2 million followers on Friday.

The model, who has been dubbed by millions of fans as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” was posing in the video while wearing nothing but extremely risqué black lingerie.

In the video, the blonde bombshell can be seen slowly modeling the two-piece set in front of a mirror. The Russian beauty, who normally directs her famous face towards the camera in her snaps and videos, shied away this time and only looked at herself via the mirror that stood behind her, likely to make sure everything looked in order for her millions of fans.

The black bra, which looked amazing on the DJ, appeared to be made out of a sheer, lace material. The model had her long blonde locks covering her breasts, likely as to not violate Instagram’s nudity rules.

The social media sensation caressed her thighs before seductively tugging at her panty lines, drawing attention to her killer curves. The two-piece set successfully showcased the model’s fit and toned figure, displaying her defined abs and toned arms. Also displayed front-and-center in the video was the beauty’s famous tattoo of an East Asian-style dragon, which ran up along her right thigh.

The Russian bombshell tagged the location of the video as Paris, France, letting her millions of fans know where she was in the world. She used the caption to clue her fans in on her daily routine, hinting that she had just completed or was about to begin working out her core area.

The video, which was recorded by Mavrin of Mavrin Studios, was an instant hit on the model’s Instagram feed, racking up over 150,000 views, tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments within the first 20 minutes of going live.

Fans took to the comment section to express their adoration for the blonde beauty and her provocative video.

“Magnificent as ever,” one user commented.

“Your figure is really so beautiful,” a second user wrote.

“Can you please be in the next Bond movie,” a third fan commented, asserting that the model might have reached cinematically-acclaimed babe status.

“Very beautiful, hope you’re having a great Friday,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Sharing revealing photos and videos of herself is nothing new for the model-slash-musician. The beauty shared an equally sizzling photo of herself just yesterday, where she was posing pant-less while bent over a kitchen table, sending her millions of fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr. The photo, which was snapped by professional photographer Aleksandr Mavrin, received over 430,000 likes since it was shared.