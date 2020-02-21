Body-Positive Model Hunter McGrady Showcases Killer Figure In Leather Leggings

Hunter McGrady shared a hot new update to her Instagram page on Friday, February 21, in which she showed off her killer figure in a skintight ensemble to her 601,000 followers.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media to post a photo that showed her indoors in front of a full-length mirror. McGrady held her phone in front of her body to capture the selfie. In her caption, she joked that 2020 brought back mirror selfies. The model did not add a geotag or indicate her location anywhere else in the post.

For the snap, McGrady faced the mirror as she leaned against the side wall. She posed with one leg crossed in front of the other, in a way that highlighted the natural curves of her body.

McGrady rocked a pair of black leather leggings that sat low on her figure, clinging to her wide hips. The shiny pants were super tight, hugging her shapely legs and putting her curves front and center. According to the tag she placed over the pants, the leggings are from Spanx.

The blond bombshell — who has been called Sports Illustrated‘s “curviest model,” according to Insider — teamed her leggings with a cute white top with spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. The tank top featured a black strap detail that went around her neck, draping her breasts and wrapping around her waist a few times, adding a corset-like quality to the outfit. The top also included a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of McGrady’s cleavage. The top was from CHROMAT, as the tag indicated.

McGrady completed her glamorous look with a pair of black booties with pointed tips from Marc Fisher.

The model wore her golden tresses swept over to one side and styled down. Her straight strands fell over her shoulder, resting on her chest. McGrady also opted to wear a full face of makeup, marked by dark liner and mascara on her eyes, a dark red shade on her lips and pronounced bronzer on her cheeks.

Within the first hour, the photo garnered more than 5,500 likes and upwards of 80 comments, indicating that the post will continue to rake in interactions as they day progresses.

Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment McGrady’s outfit, and also to rave about her beauty.

“Always love a good mirror selfie,” one user wrote, adding a hands-raised emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gawd lord!” replied another fan, following the words with a fire emoji.

“Love your outfit, Hunter!!” a third fan chimed in, including a few heart-eyes emoji to the message.