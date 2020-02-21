March Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Casualties & Chaos Rattle Port Charles

The past few episodes have been crazy on General Hospital and spoilers tease that March is going to be filled with intense drama as well. There’s a mob war heating up, Michael has reunited with his son, and the Quartermaines are fighting to keep ELQ. Now, it seems that there’s more on the way with these storylines and plenty of others.

According to SheKnows Soaps, the baby swap revelation will continue to cause chaos throughout Port Charles. Both Nelle and Brad are in jail and it sounds as if Julian’s involvement may emerge soon. Naturally, Obrecht will be pulled back into this and General Hospital spoilers indicate that she’ll be popping up numerous times in early March.

Sadly, part of this baby swap revelation emerging is that Willow will learn that her biological son died the night he was placed with Brad and Lucas. Fans have speculated that this tragedy may nudge Willow and Michael together, and General Hospital spoilers signal that may start happening soon.

Over the next couple of weeks, it seems that viewers will see Willow do something that shocks Michael. General Hospital spoilers detail that Sasha will face doing what’s best for herself, but it’s not known yet whether this relates to Michael, Deception, or something else.

Viewers will watch as Willow struggles to accept this heartbreak and Chase will ask Michael for some advice. Alexis will be stepping up with legal advice around this time, which may or may not be connected to the adoption and baby situation.

Nelle needs to get out of Dodge, West Coast. Can she successfully escape Port Charles with Wiley in tow?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier pic.twitter.com/bo0K6qYSwO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 20, 2020

The coming weeks will also bring numerous developments with the mob war. Jordan’s hiding secrets and Cyrus is intent on destroying her. Laura will be brought up to speed on some of what’s been going on at the docks and she’ll soon get confrontational with someone. Sonny will be looking for answers and in early March something will prompt Jason to confront Curtis.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, the Quartermaine family will face intensifying challenges as they try to protect ELQ. Brook Lynn will be anxious, and this likely relates to Valentin’s scheming to put her in a position to give up her ELQ shares in exchange for Linc letting her out of her contract.

Ned and Michael will have challenges navigating all of this and viewers will get to see a bit of Monica in the coming weeks too. Spinelli will be around quite a bit, helping some and pushing for answers from others like Obrecht, and there’s drama with Elizabeth, Nikolas, and Ava ahead as well.

Trina and Cameron will be going to a school dance together in hopes of causing some jealousy with Josslyn and that comes during the final days of February. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers hint that this school dance could become much more than just a teen gathering.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the ER will be flooded with casualties during the show airing on Monday, March 2, and some viewers wonder if this will be teens from the dance after something goes wrong. Of course, it’s also quite possible that the upcoming chaos comes from something happening elsewhere in Port Charles, and fans already suspect that whatever happens will be mob-related.

There will be more with Anna and Finn, as well as with Peter and Maxie. General Hospital spoilers suggest that there are additional developments ahead involving Jax, Nina, Valentin, Lulu, and Dustin as well and all signs point toward a wild and enticing month of drama ahead.