Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Still Have ‘Romantic Feelings’ For Each Other, Report Claims

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly still giving their fans hope that they could get back together in the near future.

Although neither of them has shared why they broke up back in October 2019, their love for one another was reportedly never the problem. According to a report from Us Weekly, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the Astroworld artist are still affectionate towards one another when they are seen together. The couple’s friends and close-knit circle reportedly believe that they will be a couple again sooner than later. They are also a tight unit when they are spending time with their daughter, Stormi Webster, 2.

“They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings towards each other,” a source shared with the outlet.

In addition to the two still being very fond of one another, Scott is also still a favorite among the Kardashian-Jenner tribe. The famous family is also reportedly holding onto hope that the two will get back together. In the meantime, they have been active in including Scott in family events and holidays.

“Her family loves Travis and respect him as part of the family, but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.”

Scott and Jenner were first linked in April 2017. The pair made their official announcement that they were together during Coachella of that year. Just a few months prior to the couple being spotted together, Jenner had ended her two-year relationship with Tyga. Scott had also been dating singer Justine Skye, who is friends with Kendall Jenner and had a close relationship with Kylie, per Metro.

During their time as a couple, Jenner and Scott seemed to be inseparable. The pair frequently shared moments together on social media, and Jenner considered the “SICKO Mode” rapper to be one of her closest friends. Shortly after the breakup, Jenner said that she and Scott planned to work on the friendly side of their relationship more. She also vowed that the two would prioritize their roles as parents in light of their breakup.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!!” the reality TV personality tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

While they are both still crazy for one another, Jenner is reportedly enjoying her time as a single woman. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is frequently going out with her friends when she isn’t tending to Stormi.