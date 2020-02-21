Bombshell Charly Jordan Flaunts Flawless Figure In Light Blue Bikini

Charly Jordan took to Instagram to share another hot post while clad in a revealing blue bikini. As her loyal fans know, the model regularly promotes a number of different online retailers by modeling their clothes as a brand ambassador. In the latest update shared for fans, she plugged retailer Revolve in five new shots.

In the first image, the social media star struck a pose in a bathroom. Jordan put her toned figure on display in a light blue bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination, showing off her washboard abs as well as her muscular legs. The top of the suit was a triangle style and dipped low into her chest, exposing plenty of cleavage. The beauty added to the ensemble a number of gold necklaces in addition to a matching bracelet and ring.

She appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup in the image, going for a more natural look. For the sexy shot, she wore her hair parted way off to the side, adding some loose, beachy waves throughout her mane. The next few photos in the series show the bombshell posing in a variety of different ways all while clad in the same skimpy swimsuit. In one of the images, Jordan gave fans a glimpse of her pert derriere as well.

In the caption of the post, the social media star reminded fans that kindness creates confidence. Since the photos went live, they have earned a ton of attention, racking up over 77,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments in less than an hour. Some Instagrammers took to the update to rave over her figure while countless others just chimed in with emoji.

“The caption is well said and you’re stunning,” one fan raved, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“These are incredibly beautiful,” another Instagrammer wrote with a series of flame emoji tied to the end of their post.

“You are a gorgeous young lady,” a third fan gushed.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell flaunted her rock-hard body in another hot outfit that was a little less revealing. For the look, the stunner showcased her lean stems in a short, tight-fitting black dress that hugged every curve. On top, she dressed for the cold weather, adding a puffy, brown jacket to the mix. To complete the ensemble, the model rocked a pair of black over-the-knee boots, crediting Boo Hoo for the outfit.