Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun At New ‘The Voice’ Promo Pic: ‘This Is What I Would Look Like With A Boob Job’

Kelly Clarkson poked fun at her new promo photo for NBC’s The Voice via a hilarious tweet on Thursday. In the photo, Kelly wore a silky sky-blue dress that clung to her curves on top. She stood against a lighter-blue background and sent a smoldering stare toward the camera. The season one American Idol winner wore her blond hair down and it cascaded in loose waves past her shoulders. She wore smoky eye makeup plus red lipstick and accessorized her look with chunky gold hoop earrings.

Based on her tweet, Kelly thought that the image made her cleavage look huge and said that it looked like she had gotten a “boob job. She also joked that she should have worn a red cape to go “save some civilians” likely because of the dress’s color.

Kelly’s tweet has accumulated 5,000 likes and over 200 retweets since it was posted. In the replies, fans showered the pop superstar with compliments and many agreed that a red cap would look good on her.

“You are literally a breath of fresh air,” one person wrote. “Your personality is contagious, and I’m here for it!”

“Your music, your voice, your songs and your personality that I love, all of this is your cape, and we are the civilians,” another added. “You’re saving us.”

“You’re a funny girl my dear Kelly,” a third commented. “I love ya honey…and your show…it is so so so so good! Best talk show ever! God bless you and all that work so hard on the show.”

And others thought she looked amazing in the photo.

“You look amazing as you always do!” a fourth fan gushed. “And also your my childhood hero so you do look like superwoman to me!”

I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job ???? I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! ???? I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all! https://t.co/QFmIjEcOzx — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 20, 2020

But this isn’t the only promo pic for The Voice that Kelly has made fun of. In a previous tweet, she compared Blake Shelton’s to a perfume ad, saying that she would “buy that cologne.” That tweet has accumulated 1,000 likes and 69 retweets since it was posted. In the replies, Twitter users chimed in with their appreciation of Blake’s good looks and agreed that he’d bee a great model for cologne.

I would buy that cologne ???????? https://t.co/XCf79ZCASv — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 20, 2020

Kelly also previously retweeted a video that welcomed Nick Jonas to The Voice’s judging panel. In her tweet, she started saying that she was “Team Nick” seemingly before realizing that he will be her competition when the new season starts on February 24. Kelly is the reigning champion on the panel, so fans will just have to wait and see how she gets along with Nick, the new rookie.