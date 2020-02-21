Alanis Morissette Covers Herself In Glitter For New Album Cover

It’s been a short while since Alanis Morissette dropped a new studio album but it seems the time has come for her to release another. The Canadian singer — who became a household name after releasing her groundbreaking record Jagged Little Pill — took to Instagram to announce that her next album will be titled Such Pretty Forks In The Road.

With the announcement, she attached the artwork for the project which is very eye-catching.

Morissette appeared to be covered completely in multicolored glitter in the close-up shot. The “Hands Clean” songstress scraped her brunette hair off her face and threw back her head while keeping her closed her eyes and mouth open. Morissette raised her hand while being captured in front of a black backdrop. In the top left corner, her name was written in white block capital letters. In the bottom right corner, her album title was typed out in a different font, also in caps locks.

For her caption, the “You Oughta Know” hitmaker revealed there will be 11 tracks on the forthcoming record including two of the already released songs — “Reasons I Drink” and “Smiling.”

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 1,300 comments from excited fans.

“I will certainly be getting this album. Your music played a massive part of my teenage years. For this I am ever grateful,” one user wrote.

“Dear lord woman this album cover is everything,” another shared.

“OMG!!!! I can’t wait to hear it!!! And hopefully, I’ll get to hear it live in Barcelona or somewhere else in Spain,” remarked a third fan.

“Welcome Back!!! I’m soooo ready for it!!! Can’t wait to get into that unique lyrics Alanis!!!” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple love heart emoji.

According to Alanis Morissette’s official online store, Such Pretty Forks In The Road will be released on May 1 and can be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl.

According to Billboard, her last studio album, Havoc and Bright Lights, was released eight years ago in 2012 and peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Her slight absence from the music scene might have something to do with her giving birth to her son, Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, last year. The “Hand In My Pocket” chart-topper has had three children with her rapper husband Mario Treadway, who she married in 2010.

Morissette has yet to speak on a tour that will promote her forthcoming release. However, she is scheduled to embark on a special tour to mark the 25th anniversary of the album that rose her to fame, Jagged Little Pill.