Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Flaunts Her ‘Summer Body’ In Mint Green Bikini As She Enjoys Breakfast

Avital Cohen flaunted her “summer body” to her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, February 20, with a bikini photo from a luxurious getaway.

The Israeli fitness model took to the social media app to share the snapshot that showed her in front of a breakfast table in a Mediterranean-looking setting. Cohen did not share a geotag or indicate her location in the caption.

Cohen stood in front of a table set with two plates and a few breakfast dishes that included scrambled eggs, pastries, waffle, bread and a summer salad, in addition to butter and some compotes.

Cohen rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a minty green tone that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. On her upper body, she had on a bikini top that included frilly details along the bodice that gave it a romantic feel. The top also boasted a low-cut neckline that helped showcase Cohen’s ample cleavage. The straps were rather thick and were adorned in the same frills before going over the shoulders.

The Mediterranean beauty coupled the bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that tied on the sides. The straps sat high on Cohen’s frame, accentuating the contrast between her strong hips and slender midsection. According to the tag and caption, the swimsuit was from Fashion Nova, a brand Cohen represents as a model and ambassador, as noted in her Instagram bio.

Cohen leaned against the breakfast table in a way that engaged the muscles on her stomach, making her abs and obliques pop. The fitness icon turned her head downward toward the right as she shot an intense gaze at the table with her lips parted in a seductive way.

Cohen wore her brunette hair in a side part and styled down. Her straight strands flew against her neck and away from her face, suggesting there was a breeze at the time the photo was taken.

The post proved to be popular with Cohen’s fans. The photo attracted more than 42,900 likes and upwards of 590 comments in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing.

Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Cohen’s beauty, and also to share their thoughts about her photo.

“Looks delicious…. AND those meals too,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are an angel fallen from heaven,” wrote another fan, including a red rose emoji at the end of the message.

“Need to consult my doctor for sudden increase in heartbeats [pink heart emoji] [smiley blowing heart kiss] loads of love to you,” a third one added.