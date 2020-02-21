Natalie Roser Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Floral Dress During Trip To Bali

Natalie Roser took to Instagram yesterday to give her fans an eyeful of cleavage in a sexy, floral dress. Over the past few weeks, the model had been teasing her trip to Bali on the social media platform, confessing that she was counting down the hours until she left. Since she landed in the tropical paradise, Roser has not disappointed, sharing a number of photos from the beautiful trip with fans on her wildly popular page.

In the latest update added to her feed, the model sat down and struck a pose on a stair. Just behind her was a black pot while the model posed front and center, giving a slight smile to the camera. Roser leaned forward and pushed her chest together, showing off plenty of cleavage in a floral maxi dress. The beautiful outfit comprised pink, white, blue, and purple and was very fitting for a vacation.

For the colorful look, the Aussie beauty wore her long, blond locks parted to the side and slightly waved. She showed off her sun-kissed skin and opted to wear a minimal application of makeup with just a hint of mascara.

The model geotagged her location in Bali, Indonesia, and in the caption, she confessed that island life is her favorite.

The new shot has not even been live on her page for more than a day, but it’s already racked up a ton of attention with over 9,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments, and the numbers continue to climb. The majority of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they’re jealous of her trip.

“Whaooo is Beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart and rose emoji.

“Beautiful as always. Please marry me and make me the luckiest dude in the world,” a second social media user added.

“Absolutely Gorgeous. Such a classic beauty,” one more follower added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty shared another floral and colorful shot in a two-piece set. Once again, she tagged the photo in Bali where she dressed to impress in a low-cut top that offered generous views of cleavage. On the bottom, she sported a pair of matching pants, pulling up the fabric on one leg to expose her gorgeous legs. That photo earned thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.