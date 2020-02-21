Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reportedly Always Planned On Becoming Parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly had plans to have a baby long before the actress’ rumored pregnancy.

The couple has been in the news recently after multiple reports have said that they’re expecting their first child together. Although Turner nor Jonas has confirmed to their fans that a baby is on the way, the news was reportedly bound to happen sooner than later. Us Weekly reports that the pair, who have been together since 2016, had been thinking about starting a family for quite some time. The outlet also reports that both Turner and Jonas are elated that they will be having a child of their own soon.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” the insider dished. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

While they have been silent about the pregnancy news online, they have reportedly been vocal with their loved ones. When speaking about the pregnancy with their friends, both Turner and Jonas reportedly seem excited about their new journey together. If Turner is pregnant, this will be both she and Jonas’ first child.

The couple’s pregnancy rumors began just nine months after they decided to walk down the aisle. While they had been engaged for several years prior, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019. They planned for the small wedding to be a private event for their close, personal friends, but the idea went south. Diplo shared on Instagram footage of the fast nuptials, which took place after the Billboard Awards.

Turner recently reflected on the wedding on her Instagram Live. She admitted that the wedding, in which they gifted each other with ring pops instead of traditional wedding bands, was everything she could’ve wanted in a ceremony. She even said that she wasn’t mad that the intimate event became public in real-time.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” Turner said. “Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Jonas also has said that, while the event seemed random to their fans, it was somewhat planned by the couple. They needed to be legally married before their wedding in France, and Jonas said Vegas seemed like the best option at the time. The pair’s official wedding was in June 2019.