‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, February 24: Hope Interrupts Intimate Moment To Blast Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 24 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will do what it takes to protect her son. The blonde will deliberately interrupt Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) parade as she looks out for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), per She Knows Soaps.

Douglas will experience great distress when his father proposes to his girlfriend in front of him. The little boy’s worst fears will be realized when Thomas asks Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to be his wife and he will deal with a range of emotions. After all, “Mommy Hope” promised him that she would always be his mother, yet his father was inviting another woman into their lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Douglas will struggle to hold it together as he witnesses the spectacle of his father on bended knee. The little boy will desperately turn to Hope for comfort and reassurance and it seems as if she will once again step up for him.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Hope will rudely interrupt an intimate moment between Thomas and Zoe. The designer has been rubbing his relationship with Zoe in Douglas and Hope’s face every chance that he gets and the blonde has had enough. She thinks that Thomas cannot control himself even if it so clearly upsets his son.

Do you think Hope could be jealous? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PDjnIGJlxl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 19, 2020

Hope will confront Thomas as she also seeks clarification. It doesn’t make sense that Thomas would marry a woman that his son hardly knows. And while Hope may be upset that Thomas is only thinking of himself, the designer was only thinking of her.

Hope will blast Thomas for proposing to Zoe in front of Douglas. He was fully aware that his son was struggling with the concept of his father dating. Thomas knew that the little boy was also petrified that Zoe would become his new stepmother. Hope doesn’t understand how Thomas would willingly devastate his son by his callous actions.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that while Hope may be livid, she will also be faced with another dilemma. She will worry about Douglas’ future if Thomas and Zoe do get married. The designer has already proved that he doesn’t consider his son and that she’s the only one looking out for him. Douglas has come to rely on and trust her as the only stable figure in his life. But will she sacrifice her future to marry a man that she doesn’t love?