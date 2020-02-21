‘Playboy’ Smokeshow Brennah Black Confesses She Needs A Vacay In Stunning New Selfie

Brennah Black’s most recent Instagram selfie is making her thirst for a vacation. While the Playboy model is most well-known for stripping down to some seriously sexy bikinis and lingerie, the latest addition to her smoking hot feed was a little bit different with the Texas native kept things more simple and snapping a selfie to show off her beautiful face rather than her incredible figure.

In the gorgeous new shot, the model appeared front and center, standing in front of a big wooden door that had a glass cutout with shades. She wore a serious look on her face, staring straight into the camera and opening her mouth ever so slightly. The Houston-born hottie looked absolutely stunning in a fierce application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. To keep things simple, she wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle and slightly waved as they fell all the way down near her chest.

The photo was only snapped from her chest up, but the social media star showed off a little bit of cleavage in a revealing, low-cut black top. In the caption of the Instagram update, she did not tag her specific location but rather told her fans that she needs a vacay while adding that FaceTime just isn’t enough actual face time.

So far, the photo has racked up over 7,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments in just hours of going live. Many Instagrammers took to the photo to let Black know that she looks beautiful while many others shared in her sentiments and confessed that they too could use a vacation. A few others were left speechless and used heart and flame emoji instead of actual words to express their emotions.

“Your Eyes are amazing!!! They are the gateway to the Soul. Yours look like the gateway to Heaven,” one fan raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“That’s what’s wrong with the world today is no face to face time. But thank you for showing your face fear as you wish,” another social media user added.

“How beautiful and so beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Black sent jaws dropping to the floor in a photo that was a little bit more scandalous. That time, her killer figure was the highlight of the post and she looked flawless in a tight fitting white bodysuit that hugged all of her womanly curves. That photo racked up a ton of likes and comments from Black’s loyal fans.