WWE News: Three Major Returns And A Massive 8-Man Tag Match Scheduled For Tonight’s ‘SmackDown’

WWE is certainly stacking the card for this week's episode from the blue brand.

Right now, WWE is preparing for a number of big pay-per-view events as they have three majors in less than five weeks. In order for those events to happen, there needs to be plenty of build-up and it will certainly continue on a stacked Friday Night SmackDown this week. On tonight’s show, there will be three major returns, a match with a future title shot on the line, and a massive eight-man tag bout with plenty of superstar power.

The official website of WWE revealed this week’s preview which lists two big matches, but the interview segments may bring even more drama. Fans need to prepare for some huge returns and the first one is leading to a match for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown later this week.

Goldberg returns to SmackDown ahead of Universal Title Match

When Goldberg made his most recent return, it was in nothing more than a pre-taped interview. That segment set up the title match against Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt in Saudi Arabia, but it wasn’t actually much of a “return.” This week, the former multi-time world champion is back in person and he’s looking to get the advantage.

The Bella Twins return this Friday for “A Moment of Bliss”

No-one really knows what the pregnant sisters are coming back for, but Alexa Bliss is going to be in front of them for it all. The Bella Twins are making their returns to SmackDown, but what exactly do they have planned for everyone who will be tuning in?

Naomi and Carmella collide for the right to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Super ShowDown

Carmella had her shot at Bayley last week and came up short of winning the title against Bayley, but she may soon have another shot. If she wants it, though, she will have to make it past Naomi as a title shot is on the line for when the superstars head to Saudi Arabia.

Not only do I respect @NaomiWWE, she’s one of my closest friends. I love you sis, but I want my championship back! The Glow vs The Money, hunnnnny. See you tomorrow. @WWEonFOX ???????????? pic.twitter.com/DMbYJ5eag0 — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) February 20, 2020

The New Day & The Usos set to collide with The Miz, John Morrison, Dolph Ziggler, & Robert Roode in Eight-Man Tag Team Action

Tensions have been building between all of these superstars for weeks, and now, WWE is getting them all together in one place. It is highly expected that things will get out of hand in a hurry with all of this talent in the ring, but the fans will reap all the benefits of the match.

Lacey Evans to sit down with Renee Young for exclusive interview this Friday night on SmackDown

A lot has happened with Lacey Evans since she moved up to WWE’s main roster, but what are her goals? She ended up losing to Bayley in a SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at the Royal Rumble, but she has refocused and she’s letting the fans know what’s in store for her future.