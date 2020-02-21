Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Revealing Bikini Bottoms

On Thursday, February 20, Diana Maux posted a new photo on her Instagram page, taking the opportunity to share some helpful fitness tips and tricks with her followers.

The Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to write a lengthy message in Spanish, in which she talked about how to lose fat weight without losing muscle. She paired the message with a bikini photo that perfectly illustrated her point.

The sexy snapshot showed Maux striking a powerful pose in front of some lush greenery. The model had her legs placed slightly apart, which showcased her toned quads. By placing a hand behind one leg and slightly tilting her upper body toward the right, she flaunted the muscles on her stomach and sides.

According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken somewhere in Los Angeles, California. However, the stunner did not offer a more specific location.

In the caption of the post, Maux provided a list of six fitness tips that included the following: weight-lifting; HIIT cardio, or high-intensity interval training; maintaining a moderate calorie deficit; consuming macronutrients, especially proteins; getting between seven and eight hours of sleep each night; taking supplements.

Maux rocked black bikini bottoms in the snapshots, which featured thin straps that sit low on her frame. The model placed the left strap even lower on her body, showcasing her chiseled abs and obliques. The bikini’s right strap was slightly higher, accentuating the brunette bombshell’s strong hips.

On her upper body, Maux wore a white top that tied at the front near her sternum, exposing her toned midriff. She wore the left strap pushed down her upper arm, baring her strong shoulder.

Maux wore her highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down. Her loose waves fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. The model turned her head to the right, wearing a playful smile and gazing to the side at a point off-camera.

The photo proved to be a hit with Maux’s dedicated Instagram followers. Within one day of being published, the post received more than 5,900 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Fans took to the comments section to praise the model’s physique and beauty, expressing their admiration for the South American native.

“Diana, you are so beautiful,” wrote one user, trailing the words with heart-eyes, kissy-face, and hugging emoji.

“Amazing body,” replied another user, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely body goals,” commented a third Instagram user, along with a few fire emoji.