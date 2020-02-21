Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Lowered Bikini Bottoms

Diana Maux posted a new photo to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 20, to pique the interest of her fans and followers in the fitness tips and tricks she shared in her caption. The Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a lengthy message in Spanish about how to lose fat weight without losing muscle, which she paired with a bikini photo that illustrated her point.

The photo showed Maux striking a strong pose in front of some bushes. The model had her legs slightly apart, which showcased her toned quads. She placed on hand behind on leg as she tilted her upper body slightly to the right, engaging the muscles on her stomach and sides. Maux indicated via the geotag at the top that the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, though she was not more specific than that.

In the caption, Maux included a list of six tips that included weight-lifting; HIIT cardio, or high intensity interval training; maintaining a moderate calorie deficit; consuming macronutrients, especially proteins; getting between seven and eight hours of sleep each night; taking supplements.

Maux rocked a black bikini bottoms with thin straps that sit low on her frame. The model placed the left strap even lower on her lower body to showcase her chiseled lower abs and obliques. The right side was slightly higher, accentuating her strong hips.

On her upper body, Maux wore a white top that tied at the front near her sternum, exposing her stomach. She wore the left strap lowered onto her upper arm, baring her strong shoulder.

Maux wore her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down. Her loose waves fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. The model turned her head to the right as she shot a fierce gaze at a point outside of the frame with her lips open.

The photo proved to be a hit with Maux’s fans. In under a day of being published, the post has attracted upwards of 5,900 likes and more than 230 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her physique and beauty, and also to express their admiration for the South America native.

“Diana, you are so beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a few heart-eyes, smileys blowing a heart kiss, and hugging emoji.

“Amazing body,” replied another user, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Absolutely body goals,” a third user chimed in, illustrating the sentiment with a few fire emoji.