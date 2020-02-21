John Krasinski Says He Would ‘Absolutely Love’ To Be Apart Of A Reunion Special For ‘The Office’

The era of television reboots has fans calling for a number of titles to return to the small screen, including NBC’s hit comedy The Office, which ended its eight-year run in 2013. As it turns out, John Krasinski — who played one of Dunder-Mifflin’s top sales representatives — would “absolutely” be up for a reunion of the documentary-style program.

In a new interview with Esquire, the 40-year-old reminisced about his nine seasons as Jim Halpert on the sitcom show and revealed that he would definitely be interested in returning for the role if there is any sort of reunion in the future.

“That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career,” he told the publication. “So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Krasinski is currently putting the finishing touches on A Quiet Place PartII, a follow-up to the first installment of the horror film that he wrote, directed and starred in back in 2018. The film was a huge success that displayed the actor’s diversity and skills in Hollywood. Still, he knows that his time at the fictional, Scranton, Pennsylvania-based paper company will likely prove to be the defining role of his career.

“It is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim,” he said.

Krasinski is not the only one on board to return to the comedy series. Back in December, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey — who portrayed Pam Halpert and Angela Martin in the show, respectively — discussed the idea of getting the cast back together in some fashion during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Ellie Kemper — another alum of The Office — was filling in as guest host on the talk show and asked her former co-stars if they would be willing to return to their iconic roles. While Fischer was not too keen on the idea of a full-blown reboot, she did say she would be willing to participate in a “reunion special episode.” Kinsey, however, said that she would be open to a return to the series in any form.

“I would do anything they called me to do. So if you want to call me, I’m around,” she admitted, to which Kemper agreed.

Unfortunately, not everybody is interested in reviving the cult-classic. Steve Carrell, who portrayed Dunder-Mifflin Scranton’s kooky regional manager Michael Scott, has made it clear that he is not interested in returning to the series in any fashion if there is a reboot in the future.