Curvy Bombshell Dolly Castro Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Tight, Wine Red Dress

Model Dolly Castro took to her Instagram account yesterday to flaunt her hourglass figure for fans in a tight, red dress. While the model usually plasters her account with photos of herself clad in some insanely sexy workout gear, she also gets all glammed up from time to time, which is exactly what she did yesterday. In the brand new update, the Nicaraguan model slayed in not just one but two new photos.

In the first photo in the series, the beauty appeared in what looked to be a hotel room, tagging her location in Las Vegas, Nevada. She struck a confident pose with her hands on her hips, looking off into the distance with a big smile on her face. Castro flaunted her killer curves in a sexy, wine red dress that pushed up her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage. The NSFW outfit also hit well above her knee, showing off her tanned legs as well.

The model accessorized the outfit with a set of dangly earrings and a few bracelets on her wrist. She added another specific detail, matching her nail polish to her dress while wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly waved. In addition, she sported a stunning application of makeup that came complete with winged eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The second image in the series showed the model in the same exact outfit, striking a similar but slightly altered pose.

In less than one day of being live on her page, the post has earned her a ton of attention with over 31,000 likes in addition to 400 comments. Of course, many Instagrammers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her hourglass figure. Many of the comments were in Spanish but there were also a decent amount in English as well.

“I can’t describe how beautiful you are my God!,” one fan raved, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Ugh! Beyond gorgeous! Goddess! Red is my fave color too!,” a second follower gushed.

“Beautiful dress. Hope you have a great weekend,” another Instagrammer wrote.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the brunette beauty went back to her roots and did what she is most well-known for doing — posing in sexy workout gear. In that particular post, she plugged 1st Phorm, rocking a tight long sleeve shirt and matching leggings. She shared a quote about relationships and it comes as no surprise that the photo earned her a ton of attention from fans.