Sophie Turner Skips Drinking At A Pub With Joe Jonas As Pregnancy Rumors Continue To Circulate

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently spent time at a pub in Amsterdam weeks after it was rumored that they’re having their first child together.

Although neither member of the famous couple has confirmed that Turner is currently with child, Jonas’ recent Instagram update shows that the two are enjoying their time together before they allegedly become parents. The “Only Human” singer posted a video that showed him and Turner joining a plethora of guests at the pub in a sing-along. According to Hollywood Life, Jonas had the camera facing him and Turner as the group kept singing “Amsterdam” throughout the clip. As Jonas turns his phone around to capture the people in the background, Turner is seen right next to her husband during the sing-along. The actress is looking down as she reads the lyrics to the song on a piece of paper, and has on an oversized sweatshirt in the clip.

The outlet reports that, while Turner did accompany Jonas to the pub, she was simply there to enjoy herself and support her man. Unlike many of the attendees, Turner was seen without a drink in her hand. She also made sure to hide her stomach in the video, as Jonas only captured her face as she joined in on the song.

Turner’s outfit for the event was similar to what she has been rocking over the past few weeks. The X-Men star has ditched her tight clothes for loose jackets, tops and pants as she is seen on her international travels with Jonas. A recent report shared earlier this month that Turner’s style choices have been intentional. The actress is reportedly being mindful of hiding her baby bump from paparazzi photos.

In his caption, Jonas shared that he and his “favorite person” were filming an episode of his travel series, Cup of Joe while in Amsterdam. According to Deadline, the series is inspired by Jonas’ popular Instagram account of the same name, and will show him exploring multiple countries from a local’s perspective. The show, which was greenlit by streaming service Quibi in November 2019, will show travel, photography and adventure. Jonas shared in a statement at the time that he was excited to share his love of traveling with his fans.

“I’m fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens but Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world’s most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I’m into,” Jonas said.