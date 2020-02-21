Elizabeth Warren Says Michael Bloomberg Is ‘Disqualified’ Until He Releases Former Employees From NDAs

On Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called out Michael Bloomberg for past allegations of sexual assault. She pressured him to release his former Bloomberg L.P. employees from their nondisclosure agreements, which would prevent his accusers from speaking out.

During her Thursday CNN town hall, the Massachusetts Sen. continued her assault on the billionaire and said that he is”disqualified” from the race until he meets her demands. Warren spoke about how tough she believes it would be for people to speak out against a billionaire and pointed to the courage it already takes to go to human resources even without a nondisclosure agreement, Breitbart reported.

“You’ve got to admit, that takes a lot, to be able to do that, and that the consequence of it is he dumps some money on it, and then stuffs a gag in the woman’s mouth. If he’s not willing to remove those gags and let those women, and maybe those men, talk, then he is disqualified from being president of the United States.”

“I will support the Democratic nominee,” she added, noting that “everyone” on the debate stage is a better option than Donald Trump.

Many have pointed to the sexual harassment allegations against Bloomberg, as well as his links to the Republican Party, as evidence of his similarity to Trump. Writing for The Week, Ryan Cooper wrote that he would support any Democratic presidential nominee — except for Bloomberg. He claims it’s “not at all obvious” that Bloomberg would be a better president than Trump, noting his reported right-wing authoritarianism and “nakedly racist views.”

Elizabeth Warren says Michael Bloomberg should be disqualified from running for president over allegations of sexist remarks. But if he’s nominated, she’ll support him. “It’s going to be Donald Trump versus someone. And what I can guarantee is that I’m liking someone.” pic.twitter.com/o0W4tXeZzq — CNN (@CNN) February 21, 2020

Writing for The Guardian, Derecka Purnell said that Bloomberg and Trump are “two sides of the same sinister coin,” noting that he presided over the surveillance of Muslims in New York during his time as mayor. Such monitoring was conducted by the New York Police Department (NYPD) in conjunction with the CIA.

Purnell goes as far as to say that Bloomberg is “much more explicit” in his views of people of color, pointing to political commentator Benjamin Dixon, who unearthed a 2015 Bloomberg speech in which he defended his controversial stop-and-frisk policy.

Bloomberg’s record continues to haunt him. During an episode of Fox & Friends this week, Fox News contributor Charles Payne spoke about Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policy and suggested that it reveals his perception of African Americans. Payne pointed to Trump’s racism stemming from reports that he did not allow black people into his building and suggested that Bloomberg’s history was worse.