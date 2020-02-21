WWE News: Major Change Made To ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ – Superstar Pulled From Big Segment

For some reason, a superstar was unexpectedly pulled from the show's advertisements.

It’s not that WWE has to explain every single move that they make to the fans, but social media will be sure to pick them all apart. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, The Bella Twins are returning to appear on “A Moment of Bliss” and be interviewed by the former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion. One thing has changed from earlier previews, though, and that includes the entire removal of Nikki Cross from the segment.

Both Nikki and Brie Bella revealed last year that they were retiring for good from professional wrestling. Some fans may think that this announced return on SmackDown would signal a return to the ring, but that is most certainly not happening. Nikki is pregnant and there’s just no way she could wrestle again for quite some time, even if she wanted to do so.

As a matter of fact, both Nikki and Brie are pregnant.

The official website of WWE has updated their preview for this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, and this segment has changed a bit. Originally, the preview listed Nikki Cross as appearing with Bliss for the interview and showing up to welcome The Bella Twins back to WWE.

Now, the preview actually says nothing about Cross and doesn’t even mention that she will be there at all. She was even edited out of the promotional graphic which is used for the preview on the website with only Bliss, Nikki, and Brie being featured on it.

The preview doesn’t give much info as to what will be discussed during “A Moment of Bliss,” but speculation is running wild. WWE wonders if Bliss will be able to to “discover any other juicy news,” but recent rumors may have already revealed what’s coming.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are rumors flying around that The Bella Twins are going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. As of this time, they are rumored to enter in the 2020 class along with Jushin “Thunder” Liger (also speculated), Batista, and the nWo.

WWE hasn’t confirmed any other names for this year’s class other than Batista and the New World Order, but more are coming soon. It’s possible that tonight’s appearance on SmackDown could be the way of letting the Bellas know they’re going to be inducted.

Fans will have to tune in on Friday night to see what takes place during the interview segment with Alexa Bliss and the Bellas, but don’t wait on Nikki Cross. For some reason, it just isn’t meant to be that she’s a part of that segment and she has been officially pulled from all promotion for it.