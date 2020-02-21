Blond Beauty Daniella Chavez Wears Nothing But Cut-Out Panties In Steamy Topless Video

Blond bombshell Daniella Chavez kicked off the day by sharing a steamy selfie video that saw her wearing only a pair of panties and nothing else. This is the second time that the Chilean beauty has posed topless on Instagram in as many days, although today’s upload was a lot racier than her previous post.

The new update saw Daniella posing seductively in a suspended mirror as she strove to showcase as much of her chiseled figure. The gorgeous Playboy model had her hand strategically placed over her chest in a bid to censor her busty assets, and covered her cleavage and nipples, flashing the rest of her buxom curves. The clip started off with a shot of her facing the mirror, which only captured her sculpted torso, showing a glimpse of her ripped abs. The 33-year-old hottie put her shapely chest on display as she adjusted the camera angle, then swerved to show off her insane body from the profile.

The moment was comically punctuated by an unexpected screech that sounded like the call of an exotic bird, indicating that the Chilean model was not alone in the room. The change of posture offered a more detailed view of her flawless physique, as her toned midriff and tiny waistline were now visible. Daniella also flaunted her perky bottom and gave fans a glance at her curvy thighs.

The new pose revealed that the stunner was wearing tiny thong panties in a sexy black color. The item did very little to cover up her round bottom and sported a cheeky cutout that gushed all across the back, showing even more skin. The saucy garment exposed her Venus dimples, and accentuated her lithe waist with its high-rise design. Her incredibly flat tummy was also emphasized, as fans couldn’t help but notice her trim frame.

“Bold figure,” commented one person.

“God created Perfection wowza,” penned another, trailed by a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

Daniella held nothing back as she filmed herself in the mirror. The half-naked model put on a provocative show for her fans, gyrating her hips and arching her back to better showcase her pert derriere. Her golden mane draped down her bare back, swaying in the rhythm of her sensuous motions.

The sweltering clip also captured a few elements of decor, as reflected in the mirror. The first thing that fans could notice was the mirror’s massive black wood frame. A cozy interior was also revealed as the camera angle shifted, showing a brown-themed decor. Among the room’s furnishings was a sturdy window-side table, accompanied by a chair. Large chestnut-brown drapes framed the sunlit window, which overlooked a tropical, green garden. A dresser was prompted against the adjacent wall, cluttered by various small objects that included a towel and what looked like pink items of clothing. Chic throw pillows littered the floor, which appeared to be covered in beige carpeting.

In the caption, Daniella wished fans a good day in Spanish, and accompanied her greeting with a sun emoji. The post stirred a lot of reaction from her followers, amassing more than 98,400 likes and 730-plus comments in just a couple of hours of going live.

“Irresistible love,” wrote one fan, followed by an assortment of flattering emoji of the heart-eyes, blowing-kiss, and heart variety.

“Perfect babe,” remarked another Instagrammer, adding a pair of heart emoji.