Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Her Cleavage In Plunging Denim Crop Top

“Queen of Curves” Abigail Ratchford recently showed off her voluptuous bust in an all-denim ensemble. The model, 28, posted the sultry Instagram photo on Thursday, February 20.

Abigail peeked out from behind curtains in the picture, showcasing her outfit through the slit of the door frame. The austere, all-white background made room for her blue top and jeans to stand out in contrast.

The skimpy, denim crop top sat low on her chest, flaunting her deep cleavage with help from a sweetheart neckline. Her chest was the main focal point of the image, as it appeared in the center of the photo and was so curvaceous Abigail almost spilled out of her top. Her skin was sun-kissed and glowing.

Her jeans were high-waisted, and came up past her navel. The pants matched her bustier in more than just the fabric, as they were also the same medium-wash as her top. She showed a hint of her toned figure in the denim ensemble.

Abigail peered around the corner in the image, and as such, her 9 million Instagram followers got a good look at her lashes, which curled up so intensely that they almost touched her brow bone.

Her part was off-center, and her luscious, licorice-colored locks tumbled down her chest, reaching all the way to her stomach.

Abigail’s makeup was as flawless as her outfit. In addition to her heavily-mascaraed eyelashes, she wore a taupe shadow on her lids. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner, which set off her green irises. She wore a warm, pink blush on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. Her lips were lined with a cocoa-colored pencil, and filled in with a frosty pink gloss. She opened her mouth slightly in the picture, so fans could catch a glimpse of her pearly white teeth.

As per usual, the model’s followers flocked to the comment section of the photo in droves, eager to tell her how much they loved the all-denim look.

Some couldn’t help but quote Elton John’s hit, “Tiny Dancer,” which perfectly described her outfit.

“Blue jean baby, LA lady,” one fan wrote, adding music note emoji to the comment.

Others were entranced by her beauty.

“Stunningly beautiful,” complimented a user.

“Denim queen,” praised a follower.

Still, others loved the sneaky vibes she was giving by peeking out from the curtains.

“Pose on point,” said another, including two blue heart emoji to match Abigail’s ensemble.

As of press time, the photo racked up more than 97,000 likes and 582 comments.