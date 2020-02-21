Ben Affleck Says He’s Not On Any Dating Apps But Wants A Relationship That’s ‘Deeply Meaningful ‘

There’s bad news for anyone who was hoping to hook up with Ben Affleck on a dating app. The 47-year-old actor set the record straight about his current relationship status in part two of his interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC news and made it clear that he isn’t looking for love online.

“I am on no dating [apps]. No Tinder. Grindr. Bumble. Humble. I am not on any of them,” he said as Diane laughed. “I don’t have judgment for people who are, great. I know people who are on them and have a fun time but that’s not me.”

But despite his aversion to these apps, The Batman v Superman actor confessed that he would like to be in a relationship, confirming that he is currently single.

“I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed,” he added.

He also spoke fondly of sharing parenting duties with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner sharing that on some days he acts a a chauffer as he carts their three kids to their various activities.

But beyond relationships, he also spoke about his desire to find purpose in his life.

“I’d like to find some sort of meaning and purpose,” he said. “I was not raised religious. I’m not a very good Christian, although I go to church with my kids because it was important to Jennifer, and now I go to and I like it quite a bit.

In this part of the interview, he also talked about the cycle of addiction in his family and revealed that he had been taking anti-depressants since the age of 26.

Ben’s decision to stay off of the dating apps follows a somewhat turbulent dating history for the actor. Affleck’s 2018 stint in rehab followed his breakup with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. After the end of this relationship, he started going out with Playboy model Shauna Sexton. But, as Entertainment Tonight reported, Ben later called things off with her to focus on his sobriety. A source told the celebrity news outlet that they hadn’t been in a serious relationship and were just casually dating. A source also informed People Magazine that Ben had “enjoyed being with her” but decided to walk away to work on himself. The insider went on to add that Ben was interested in dating in the future but wanted to place all of his attention on his family and an upcoming project.