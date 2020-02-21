Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Rocks Red-Hot Bikini In Throwback Photo From Thailand Getaway

Aylen Alvarez was in a throwback mood this Thursday, February 20, when she teased her 3.7 million Instagram followers with a bikini photo that showed off her incredible hourglass figure. The Cuban bombshell used Instagram’s popular hashtag TBT, or “Throwback Thursday,” to post a snapshot from a previous trip she took with her husband to Southeast Asia.

The photo showed Alvarez — who is also known by the last name Davis on the social media platform — sitting on the edge of a swimming pool at nighttime. The Caribbean beauty sat with her legs dipped in the water as she leaned against a protective glass wall while the modern skyline towered behind her in the background.

The camera was positioned a lot higher than the model and the swimming pool, which appeared to be on the rooftop of a hotel, allowing it to capture quite a bit of the city in the background. As Alvarez revealed through the geotag at the top of the post, this picture was taken in Bangkok, the Thai capital.

Alvarez had on a two-piece bathing suit in a bright red shade that popped in the distance. Her bikini top was cut in a classic triangle shape with spaghetti straps that went around her neck. The triangles were on the small side, showing off quite a bit of the model’s ample cleavage.

The brunette stunner coupled her top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured similarly thin straps. The sides sat high on Alvarez’s frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips with her small waistline. The model did not include any tags to indicate where her swimsuit was from.

Alvarez’s tresses were brushed back and damp, suggesting she had been in the water prior to having the picture taken. Alvarez had her head turned to the right slightly, as if unaware that the moment was being recorded.

Not surprising, the model’s fans loved the post. In under a day, the photo garnered more than 27,300 likes and upwards of 270 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to share their admiration for Alvarez, using the opportunity to shower her with compliments and emoji.

“[D]amnn [fire emoji] [heart-eyes emoji] bomb,” one user raved.

“Wow!! This is so amazing babe! What a view gorgeous,” said another user, also using a fire and a heart-eyes emoji to illustrate the comment.

“Beautiful Thailand [Thai flag emoji] [hands praying emoji] Nice pic babe,” a third fan chimed in, also including a thumbs up and a sparkle emoji at the end of the comment.