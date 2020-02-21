Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Considering Buying A $7 Million Mansion In Malibu

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to complete their royal duties by the end of March, and with their new transition looming ever closer, there are reports that they’re considering buying a $7 million mansion in Malibu, California. According to The Daily Mail, the house was previously owned by David Charvet from the TV show Baywatch and has five bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

The house is located in a celebrity-studded area and apparently has enough acreage to offer plenty of privacy. If the couple move there, their neighbors would include Caitlyn Jenner, Robert Downey Jr., and Mel Gibson. In fact, Caitlyn mentioned that she heard the couple was looking for a home in Malibu during the Loose Women talk show in January.

“I heard they were looking for a house in Malibu. It must have been tough. Everyone deserves to be happy,” she said.

Caitlyn was referring to the barrage of media scrutiny that Meghan dealt with in the U.K., which is believed to be one of the reasons she left her Duchess role.

Meghan, who already has ties in Los Angeles, has rumored to have been considering a move to Malibu for a while now. The Inquisitr noted in September 1, 2019 that such a move was potentially on their radar, although at the time, nobody realized that she and Harry were planning to step down from their senior royal positions.

If the couple move to Malibu, they would also be living 30 minutes away from her mom, Doris Ragland, which would also be a big plus.

They would also be close to Los Angeles, which would make sense if it’s true that Meghan is indeed planning a return to her acting career — one that she had to leave behind when assuming her Duchess role. Plus, Prince Harry is working on a docuseries with Oprah Winfrey at the Apple headquarters in California, so it seems he’s already forging ties in LA.

The couple also recently had an engagement in Stanford, California at the university because they’re working on starting a new charitable organization.

For now, it remains to be seen whether the couple will indeed by a home in Malibu. Some believe that they may be putting down roots in Vancouver Island, Canada, and Us Magazine got insider information on their well-being.

“Harry and Meghan escaped the chaos back home and are genuinely happy. They’re really enjoying Canada; it’s a completely different world from what they’re used to in London,” noted the insider.