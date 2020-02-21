Joe Jonas Wishes Sophie Turner Happy Birthday As They Continue To Avoid Addressing Pregnancy Rumors

Joe Jonas made sure to celebrate his wife and rumored mother of his unborn child Sophie Turner on Instagram.

The Game of Thrones alum is celebrating her 24th birthday on February 21. Although she has been mum on social media lately, her pop star hubby has been more than active. The “Burnin’ Up” singer took to his personal Instagram page to wish Turner a happy birthday. In the photo, Turner is wearing an oversized white-and-green plaid top as she poses for the camera. She is also wearing olive green pants to add to the casual look. Turner decided to style her blond hair in a bun and added hoop earrings. Jonas tagged Cup of Joe, which is the singer’s travel show. The two were possibly on vacation at the time the photo was taken.

Jonas captioned the photo by sharing a little bit about how much his wife means to him. In addition to wishing his wife a happy birthday, he shared how his life has changed since they have been together.

Shortly after posting the photo of Turner, Jonas’ fans took the opportunity to also celebrate his lady love. While many of his millions of Instagram followers also wished Turner a happy birthday, many fans wanted an update on the celebrity couple’s rumored, new baby.

“SPILL THE TEA ALREADY,” one fan demanded in all caps.

“Parents!!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Happy birthday and congratulations on the baby! Can’t wait,” one fan gushed.

“Happy birthday mom love u,” another follower chimed in.

The rumors surrounding Turner and Jonas expecting a baby began earlier this month. The couple, who has been married less than one year, are reportedly keeping the good news under wraps for now. The Inquisitr previously shared that the two have been reportedly open about the pregnancy with loved ones, like Jonas’ brothers, Kevin and Nick. Their friends and family, however, are reportedly more than excited about the rumored pregnancy.

According to E! News, neither Turner nor Jonas has shared what they will be doing for her big day. Although she has not been active on her own Instagram account this month, Turner’s last Instagram post gave her a chance to also show off her admiration for Jonas. The black-and-white photo shows the couple kneeling on the ground while wearing comfortable clothes. Turner looked extremely comfortable while snuggled up to her hubby.

“Happiness begins with you, bub,” she shared at the time.