Katelyn Runck Shows Off Killer Body In Tight Monokini On Instagram

Katelyn Runck soaked up the sun and turned up the heat in a new post on her Instagram on Friday morning. In a series of photos and a video, the bombshell babe rocked a yellow monokini that left very little to the imagination.

The photos and video showed Katelyn posing beside a large, blue outdoor bed that appeared to be on a rooftop. In the background, other white buildings could be seen, as well as the blue ocean waters and palm trees in the distance. Katelyn indicated in the post’s geotag that the shoot took place in Miami, Florida. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds as the rays shined down on Katelyn, who looked better than ever in her swimwear look.

Katelyn’s monokini featured a strapless top that sat low on her chest and just barely contained her bust. Her ample cleavage spilled out of the tight band on top and through a cut-out at the center. The fabric also featured wide cut-outs at the sides, which drew attention to her hourglass figure.

The lower half of the swimwear covered only what was necessary and featured thin straps on the sides, which came up high on her hips. The look left Katelyn’s shapely thighs and long, lean legs fully exposed.

Katelyn accessorized the look with a dainty, silver choker necklace. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Her long, black hair fell over her shoulders in luscious waves.

The first photo showed Katelyn leaning to one side, which emphasized her figure. She ran a hand through her hair and looked to the sky. In the second photo, she cocked a hip out and allowed the sun’s rays to wash over her. Finally, in the video, Katelyn posed on the bed on her knees.

The post garnered more than 9,400 likes and just over 470 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Katelyn’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Beautiful outfit, your hair is so long,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“That beautiful body in motion has to be the best,” another user added.

“Babe you look amazing!” a third follower wrote.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post earlier this week, the babe rocked a skintight skirt and a tiny top, which her followers loved.