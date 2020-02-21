Madison Beer Poses In Semi-Sheer Cut-Out Bodysuit To Promote New Single, ‘Selfish’

Madison Beer recently dropped her new single, “Selfish.” The singer shared some photos to her Instagram which see her wearing the same garment she rocked in its official music video.

The “Home With You” hitmaker stunned in a gray netted bodysuit that appeared to be semi-sheer. The garment was cut-out on the sides as well as the long gloves and socks that matched the item of clothing. Beer rocked long white acrylic nails and sported her long wavy brunette hair down. She accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets and small hoop earrings.

For her makeup, Beer applied a glossy lip and black mascara.

In a post consisting of two photos, she posed in front of a plain black backdrop.

In the first, she stood with her arms and legs crossed over. The “Hurts Like Hell” songstress looked over to her right with a vulnerable expression and seemed to be letting out some raw emotion.

In the second, she looked up and showcased her side profile. Beer’s jawline looked incredible while she boasted her natural beauty. She raised one arm to her elbow and let the other rest.

For her caption, she wrote “life support” is lower case letters.

In the span of one day, her post proved to be very popular, racking up more than 1.4 million likes and over 11,000 comments.

“You’re unreal and I’m obsessed,” one user wrote.

“Wow this is what heaven looks like,” another shared.

“I need life support after seeing this goddess,” remarked a third fan.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WTF,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

In the space of one week, Beer’s latest music video has been watched more than 2 million times on her official YouTube channel.

The video sees the “All Day and Night” chart-topper wearing the same garment throughout. Toward the end, she gets soaking wet and lies down in the water that is flooding the floor.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beer is no stranger to showing off herself in sheer items of clothing. The “Say It To My Face” entertainer attended the TrevorLive Charity Gala which is an event that celebrates the Trevor Project’s mission to end youth suicide in the LGBTQ community. The 20-year-old wowed in a see-through white dress that had a thigh-high slit. Beer paired the ensemble with heels of the same color and accessorized herself with a bracelet and numerous rings. She rocked her wavy dark hair down and flashed a smile on the red carpet.